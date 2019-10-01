|
|
ANADORE, Robert F. "Bobby" In Dorchester, died peacefully September 30, 2019, age 59 years, forever young. Loving son of the late Francis J. and Anna M. (Sheehan) Anadore. Cherished brother of Claire and her husband Bob O'Neill of Abington, Helen and her husband Ray Travers of Brewster, and Charles Anadore and his late wife Margery of Colchester, CT. Beloved uncle to numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews, who meant so much to him. Family and friends will honor and remember Bobby's life by gathering for a Funeral Mass in St. Margaret Church of St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, 800 Columbia Rd., Dorchester, on Tuesday morning, October 8, at 10 :30 A.M. Burial will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. Bobby was a lifelong resident of Dorchester. He attended and was educated at Cardinal Cushing School and Training Center in Hanover. Over the years he was an eager participant on many team sports and Special Olympics. He was an avid sports fan, and especially loved his B.C. Eagles. Throughout the years, when called upon, he took great joy in being the #1 altar server for his proud uncle, the late Monsignor Charles Anadore. Bobby was a longtime member of the Human Rights Committee at Bay Cove Human Services. He attended monthly meetings where his active contributions were recognized and greatly appreciated. For those who wish, donations in Bobby's memory may be made to The Brett House, 44 Moseley St., Dorchester, MA 02125. For guestbook, please visit www.jmurphyfh.com Arrangements by the Murphy Funeral Home, DORCHESTER.
View the online memorial for Robert F. "Bobby" ANADORE
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 6, 2019