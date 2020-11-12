BEAR, Robert F. "Boby" Died of cancer peacefully in his sleep, and went to be with the Lord on November 12, 2020. If you are lucky in your lifetime, you get to meet someone like Boby who is larger than life and so dynamic that his presence is felt the moment he enters a room. Boby was born in Carlisle, Pennsylvania and raised in Harrisburg. He graduated from John Harris High School, and gave up several art school scholarships to pursue a music career in Boston as a drummer. Boby's involvement in the music community spanned decades and he played, recorded, toured, and won awards with many highly regarded bands and artists. Boby also had an immense talent and passion for calligraphy and custom sign-painting and lettering, and his work can be seen in many storefronts in the Boston area. Boby's friendships with others were sacrosanct, and he leaves behind friendships that go back decades. Boby's ability to empathize with others on a deep and personal level, both in happy and sad times, touched all who knew him. It was Boby's sense of humor that made him stand out in a crowd. He could captivate any group with incredibly funny and detailed stories and leave everyone laughing until it hurt. Nothing made Boby happier than to be with his Anya, the love of his life. He and Anya referred to each other as "my rock." They were crazy about one another, and relished their time together and with friends and family, especially when travelling near or far, and gardening. Always the stylish dresser with a collection of Beatle boots, Boby also loved the Three Stooges (he was friends with them as a kid), Queen (one of his bands opened for them on their first North American tour), vintage drums, writing short stories, fixing and building things around the house and the garden, classic monster movies, painting Aurora monster models, and creating art that was displayed all over the home he and Anya shared and gifted to friends and family. His knowledge of pop culture was encyclopedic. His wisdom as an old soul and his youthful enthusiasm for life, his smile, his magnetic effect on people, and his love for everything were truly one of a kind and enriched the lives of everyone lucky enough to meet Boby. Memories of Boby will live in his beloved wife Anya, his mother-in-law Tamara, sister Rosemary, nephews Jeffrey, Brian, Fred, and Trevor, and nieces Tracey, Robin, and Lisa. His parents George and Agnes, brother Tim, and sister Elaine predeceased him. He is also survived by relatives in Saint Petersburg, Russia, a place he loved. Funeral services are private. The family would like you to find something beautiful to look at or hold on to, and do it in Boby's honor.