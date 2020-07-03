Boston Globe Obituaries
|
McMaster Funeral Home
86 Franklin St
Braintree, MA 02184
(781) 843-0838
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 6, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Bernadette Church
1031 N. Main St.
Randolph, MA
View Map
ROBERT F. BERNASCONI


1935 - 2020
ROBERT F. BERNASCONI Obituary
BERNASCONI, Robert F. Of Randolph, born June 11, 1935, passed away July 1, 2020.

Bob was born in Boston and grew up in Braintree. Son of the late Silvio and Charlotte (Dill) Bernasconi, he was the oldest of six children.

Bob spent 43 years with the "phone" company. After retiring, he spent the winters in Florida with Rosemary, his wife of 58 years.

Bob was an avid sportsman. He loved to hunt and fish and tend to his garden. He was a gifted artist and learned to make custom fishing rods because it looked like fun. Sixty years later, they are still in use. He could make anything out of wood and his attention to detail made everything a piece of art.

He is survived by his wife Rosemary (Muldoon), his son Michael Brown of Franklin and his daughter Debora Collins of Randolph. His sisters Barbara Butterfield of Braintree, Loraine Obin and Carol Bernasconi both of Randolph, and his brother Ricky of Abington. His sister-in-law Marjorie Bernasconi of Braintree, his grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, July 6, at 10:30 AM, at St. Bernadette Church, 1031 N. Main St., Randolph, relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Due to COVID-19, seating is limited, social distancing and a face covering are required. Visiting Hours are omitted and Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Arrangements are under the direction of the McMaster Funeral Home, 86 Franklin St. (Rt. 37), BRAINTREE. For information and directions, please visit

www.mcmasterfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 4, 2020
