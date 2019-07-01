Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Services
Solimine Funeral Homes
426 Broadway
Lynn, MA 01904
(781) 595-1492
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Solimine Funeral Homes
426 Broadway
Lynn, MA 01904
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
9:30 AM
Solimine Funeral Homes
426 Broadway
Lynn, MA 01904
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary's Church
Lynn, MA
View Map
Resources
ROBERT F. "BOB" CLOONAN

ROBERT F. "BOB" CLOONAN Obituary
CLOONAN, Robert F. "Bob" Age 82 and lifelong resident of Lynn, died on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at North Shore Medical Center, Salem Hospital, following a brief illness. He was the loving and devoted husband of Marie L. "Mary Lou" (McElligott) Cloonan with whom he shared over 52 years of marriage and son of the late Martin M. and Elizabeth C. (Kilgariff) Cloonan. Also survived by his brother, Richard Cloonan of Lynn; his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Barbara Cloonan, Frank and Gerry McElligott, Fred and Claudia McElligott and Kevin and Ellen McElligott and his many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and cousins. Bob was predeceased by his sister, Paula Marron; his brothers, Martin and John Cloonan, his uncles, John and Robert Cloonan; his aunt, Catherine Cloonan and his cousins, Robert James Cloonan and Thomas Cloonan. Visiting Hours: His Funeral will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 9:30a.m. from the Solimine Funeral Home, 426 Broadway (Rt. 129), LYNN, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, Lynn at 10:30a.m. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Lynn. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be on Friday from 3-7p.m. Donations in Bob's memory may be made to St. Mary's Church, 8 South Common St., Lynn, MA 01902. Directions and online guestbook at www.Solimine.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 2, 2019
