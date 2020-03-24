|
CORCORAN, Robert F. "Buddy" A lifelong resident of Norwood, passed away on March 22, 2020 at the age of 93. Beloved husband of Jeanne F. (Cross) Corcoran for 69 years. Devoted father of Patricia Farioli and her husband Edward of Norwood and Donna Gronroos and her husband Paul of Norwood. Cherished grandfather of Edward Farioli, Mark Farioli and his wife Shannon, Kristin Pinto and her husband Jason, Kevin Gronroos and his wife Marissa and Kara Gronroos. Great-grandfather of Rocco, Giada and Giovanni Farioli. Brother of Susan Bamond of Scituate and the late John, Elizabeth, Donald, Richard, Jane, Nancy, Gerald and Dennis. Son of the late John and Esther (Sinclaire) Corcoran. Family, friends, and gardening brought Buddy endless joy. He was a graduate of Norwood High School. Buddy was a lifetime member of the Norwood Elks and the North Walpole Fish and Game Club. He was also a member of the Norwood American Legion, Norwood VFW, the Bricklayers and Allied Craftsman Local Union #3 and a WWII US Coast Guard Veteran. A private Burial will take place at Highland Cemetery with a Memorial Service to Celebrate his Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in his name to the Norwood Circle of Hope Foundation, P.O. Box 421, Norwood, MA 02062. Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 25, 2020