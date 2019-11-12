Boston Globe Obituaries
Services
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
7:00 PM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ Church
750 Main Street
Waltham, MA
View Map
ROBERT F. DOHERTY


1943 - 2019
ROBERT F. DOHERTY Obituary
DOHERTY, Robert F. Of Waltham, formerly of Lexington. November 11, 2019. Husband of Jeannette A. (Malay) Asadoorian. Stepfather of William P. Asadoorian of Waltham, J. David Asadoorian (Ann Marie) of Concord, Nancy L. Barry (William) of Billerica and Karen S. Costanzo (James) of Canton; grandfather of John (Katy) Asadoorian, Jessica Asadoorian (Jennifer), Jill Asadoorian (Kelley) and Josh, John, Linda, Julie, Lisa, the late Laura Asadoorian, James and Kristina Barry. Great-granddaughter Emma Asadoorian, brother Lawrence Doherty (Carol-Ann) of Freemont, CA; and niece & nephew Evan (Linzey) and Meghan Doherty. Family and friends will honor and remember Bob's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM on Thursday, November 14th from 4 to 8 p.m. A Masonic Memorial Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. His Funeral Service will be celebrated on Friday in Christ Church, 750 Main Street, Waltham at 10 a.m. Burial with military honors will follow in Mount Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge. Memorials in his name may be made to Christ Church, 750 Main Street, Waltham, MA 02451. For complete obituary, guest register and directions, please visit www.joycefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 13, 2019
