FAMULARI, Robert F. Age 78, of Wareham, died Nov. 4, 2020 at Tobey Hospital. He was the husband of 53 years of Jo-Anne M. (Lutton) Famulari and the son of the late Anthony and Mary (Ciccollo) Famulari.Survivors include his wife, Jo-Anne M. (Lutton) Famulari, daughter Debra and her fianc? John of Newburyport, son Robert F., Jr. and wife Julie of Stoughton and Christopher and his fianc?e Kate of North Attleboro, loving grandchildren Sarah, Joseph and Sadie, who lovingly called him "Bumpy."Visiting Hours are from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 at the Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 2599 Cranberry Hwy., WAREHAM. Appropriate COVID-19 protocol will be observed, including the use of face masks, social distancing and wait times in line due to temporary limited capacity. To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, visit: