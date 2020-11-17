1/1
ROBERT F. FEDERICO
1953 - 2020
FEDERICO, Robert F. Of Roslindale, passed away on November 16, 2020. Loving son of the late Joseph, Sr. and Irene (Sharp) Federico. Brother of Joseph Federico, Jr. and his fiancée Phyllis McLean. Uncle of Matt and his wife Brianne Federico and Kelly Federico and her husband Andy Wilcox. Nephew of May Papillon. Longtime boyfriend of Kathleen Chin. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Funeral Service and interment are private. For complete obituary, please visit www.Russofuneralhome.com Joseph Russo Funeral Home 617-325-7300

View the online memorial for Robert F. FEDERICO


Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 17 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Russo Funeral Home
814 American Legion Hwy(Roslindale)
Roslindale, MA 02131
(617) 325-7300
