HUDSON, Robert F. Sr. Age 83, of Tewksbury, formerly of Billerica, passed away March 28, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Angela A. (DePiano). Father of Robert F. Hudson, Jr. and his wife Kathy (Welch) of Stoneham, Jeannie E. Fischer and her husband Michael, Jo-Ann Harris and her husband David, all of Tewksbury, and Joyce A. Poulin and her husband Lucien of Tyngsboro. Grandfather of Madison and Mitchell Harris of Tewksbury, Valerie Fischer of Tewksbury, Daniel Hudson of Stoneham, Ariane and Aaron Poulin of Tyngsboro, and Sara Hudson of Stoneham.
Due to current public health circumstances, Services for Robert are private. Interment at Tewksbury Cemetery. Those who wish may make a donation in his memory to the Red Sox Foundation, 4 Jersey Street, Boston, MA 02215 www.redsoxfoundation.org Expressions of sympathy and support may be mailed to Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, 16 Lee Street, TEWKSBURY, MA 01876, Attn: Hudson Family, or by leaving a condolence message at his online obituary at
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 31, 2020