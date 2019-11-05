|
KILLEY, Robert F. Age 91, of Plaistow, NH passed peacefully on Saturday evening, November 2, 2019 in the comfort of his home and in the loving presence of his daughter. He was predeceased by his devoted wife of sixty-two years, Ruth Audrey (Lawrence) Killey, who passed on February 3, 2012. Born in Haverhill, MA on August 6, 1928, he was the son of the late Shirley W. and Lucy I. (Fuller) Killey and was a graduate of Haverhill High School. He furthered his education by graduating form Boston University with a Bachelor's degree in Music Education. Robert enlisted in the United States Navy shortly after graduating from high school, serving from April 26, 1946 until his honorable discharge on February 19, 1948. Bob, as he was known by many, was an exceptionally gifted musician and member of the Boston Muscians' Union. As a professional musician, he was known throughout the greater Boston area as a freelance pianist. Throughout his entire life, music was his driving force. For many years, Bob owned the Haverhill Music Centre on Washington Street in Haverhill, serving area musicians with lessons, instruments, sheet music, etc. You name it, Bob had it; if he didn't have it, he would get it. In the spare time that he did have, Bob was an avid stamp collector and reader, as well as a member of the Gideon Masonic Lodge No. 84, F. & A.M. of Kingston, NH. He has left behind countless memories of a life filled with love, passion and gusto that will always be treasured by his daughter, Patricia A. Killey; his son, William B. Killey and wife Debra; his three grandchildren, Tara Killey, Julia Horaj and husband Michael, and Suzanne Killey and husband Joshua Sobozenski; his two great-grandsons, Maximilian Paulino and Michael Paulino; one great-great-grandson, along with several nieces and nephews, extended family and dear, dear friends. In addition to his wife and parents, he was also predeceased by a son, James L. "Ahboo" Killey. Funeral Services will be held Sunday, November 10, 2019 at 3:00 PM at the First Baptist Church in Plaistow, NH. A Graveside Service will be held Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 10 AM at the Plaistow Cemetery on Elm Street in Plaistow, where the officers and members of Gideon Lodge No. 84, F. & A.M. will conduct Masonic Services as requested by Bob. Donations in memory of Robert Killey can be made to the Music Fund of the First Baptist Church, 122 Main Street, Plaistow, NH 03865 or to the Salvation Army. Arrangements by Paul C. Rogers Family Funeral Home, 334 Main Street, HAVERHILL, MA 01830.
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 6, 2019