Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paul C Rogers & Sons Inc
334 Main St
Haverhill, MA 01830
(978) 373-3281
Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
3:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Plaistow, NH
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Plaistow Cemetery
Elm Street
Plaistow, NH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT KILLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT F. KILLEY


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT F. KILLEY Obituary
KILLEY, Robert F. Age 91, of Plaistow, NH passed peacefully on Saturday evening, November 2, 2019 in the comfort of his home and in the loving presence of his daughter. He was predeceased by his devoted wife of sixty-two years, Ruth Audrey (Lawrence) Killey, who passed on February 3, 2012. Born in Haverhill, MA on August 6, 1928, he was the son of the late Shirley W. and Lucy I. (Fuller) Killey and was a graduate of Haverhill High School. He furthered his education by graduating form Boston University with a Bachelor's degree in Music Education. Robert enlisted in the United States Navy shortly after graduating from high school, serving from April 26, 1946 until his honorable discharge on February 19, 1948. Bob, as he was known by many, was an exceptionally gifted musician and member of the Boston Muscians' Union. As a professional musician, he was known throughout the greater Boston area as a freelance pianist. Throughout his entire life, music was his driving force. For many years, Bob owned the Haverhill Music Centre on Washington Street in Haverhill, serving area musicians with lessons, instruments, sheet music, etc. You name it, Bob had it; if he didn't have it, he would get it. In the spare time that he did have, Bob was an avid stamp collector and reader, as well as a member of the Gideon Masonic Lodge No. 84, F. & A.M. of Kingston, NH. He has left behind countless memories of a life filled with love, passion and gusto that will always be treasured by his daughter, Patricia A. Killey; his son, William B. Killey and wife Debra; his three grandchildren, Tara Killey, Julia Horaj and husband Michael, and Suzanne Killey and husband Joshua Sobozenski; his two great-grandsons, Maximilian Paulino and Michael Paulino; one great-great-grandson, along with several nieces and nephews, extended family and dear, dear friends. In addition to his wife and parents, he was also predeceased by a son, James L. "Ahboo" Killey. Funeral Services will be held Sunday, November 10, 2019 at 3:00 PM at the First Baptist Church in Plaistow, NH. A Graveside Service will be held Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 10 AM at the Plaistow Cemetery on Elm Street in Plaistow, where the officers and members of Gideon Lodge No. 84, F. & A.M. will conduct Masonic Services as requested by Bob. Donations in memory of Robert Killey can be made to the Music Fund of the First Baptist Church, 122 Main Street, Plaistow, NH 03865 or to the Salvation Army. Arrangements by Paul C. Rogers Family Funeral Home, 334 Main Street, HAVERHILL, MA 01830.
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -