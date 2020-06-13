Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-0500
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jun. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Dedham, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT KRUG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT F. KRUG

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT F. KRUG Obituary
KRUG, Robert F. Retired Deputy Fire Chief, Town of Dedham, of West Harwich, formerly of Dedham, passed away on June 13, 2020. Beloved husband of Edna M. (McGrath) Krug. Devoted father of Kenan Krug of Dedham, Darrin Krug of Ardmore, PA, and Edward Krug of Walpole. Visiting Hours will be held at the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM on Wednesday, June 17th from 4-7pm. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary's Church, Dedham on Thursday, June 18th at 10am. Complete notice to follow. For directions and guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781 326 0500
Published in The Boston Globe on June 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -