KRUG, Robert F. Retired Deputy Fire Chief, Town of Dedham, of West Harwich, formerly of Dedham, passed away on June 13, 2020. Beloved husband of Edna M. (McGrath) Krug. Devoted father of Kenan Krug of Dedham, Darrin Krug of Ardmore, PA, and Edward Krug of Walpole. Visiting Hours will be held at the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM on Wednesday, June 17th from 4-7pm. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary's Church, Dedham on Thursday, June 18th at 10am. Complete notice to follow. For directions and guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781 326 0500
Published in The Boston Globe on June 14, 2020