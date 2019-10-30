|
LATSHAW, Robert F. Age 92, a 50 year resident of Framingham, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, October 28, 2019. Born in DuBois, PA, he was the son of the late Harry & Leona (McCarten ) Latshaw, and the beloved husband of the late Marie "Loretta" (Thibault) Latshaw. Robert was a 1946 graduate of Melrose High School, and was a proud lifelong BC Eagle supporter and graduated in 1957, and served in the Army during the Korean war. For a guy from a small town in PA, he marveled that he met and married the love of his life Loretta, a gal from the small village of Church Point, Nova Scotia, Canada, and married in 1958. Together they enjoyed 40 years of happiness. Robert was the regional Sales Executive at Citgo Petroleum Co. for over 25 years. He was an active member of St. Jeremiah & St. George Parishes as a lector, and President of the St. Vincent de Paul Society, and a 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus. With a businesslike, determined sense of optimism, fairness and right, Bob left a positive impression on everyone he encountered. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Bob is survived by his sons, Robert, Jr. & his wife Kathleen of Franklin, and William & his wife Dawn of Holliston, his daughters, Janet Latshaw-Mannheim & her husband David of Wellesley, and Carol Eccleston of Fairhaven, his grandchildren, Michelle, Julie, Gregory, Thomas, Michael, Allen, Timothy, and Sarah, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings, John, Thomas, Leonard, and Ellen Stanton. Family and friends will honor and remember Bob's life by gathering for Visiting Hours in the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home, 11 Lincoln St., FRAMINGHAM, on Sunday, November 3rd, from 1-5 P.M. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. George Church, 74 School St., Saxonville, on Monday morning at 10 o'clock. Interment will be private. Donations in Robert's memory may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society of your choice. For directions and online tributes, kindly visit www.mccarthyfh.com
