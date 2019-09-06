Boston Globe Obituaries
John C Bryant Funeral Home
56 Pemberton Road
Wayland, MA 01778
(508) 653-4220
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Good Shepherd Parish at St. Ann Church
124 Cochituate Road (Rte. 27)
Wayland, MA
View Map
MAGUIRE, Robert F. "Bob" Robert F. "Bob" Maguire, of Wayland, formerly of Lexington, passed away on September 1, 2019, at age 70, after a brief illness. He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Ann (Wesley) Maguire, daughter, Melissa M. Moran, son, Robert F. Maguire, son-in-law, Michael C. Moran, grandchildren, Claire A. Moran and Ryan M. Moran, sister, Kathleen Reynolds and her husband Howard Reynolds, brother, Richard Maguire and his wife Kathryn Maguire, along with numerous nieces and nephews, and his dog, Gabby. Memorial Visitations will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019, from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at the John C. Bryant Funeral Home, 56 Pemberton Road (off Rte. 30), WAYLAND. Family and friends are invited to Bob's Memorial Funeral Mass on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 10:00 am at Good Shepherd Parish at St. Ann Church, 124 Cochituate Road (Rte. 27), Wayland. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Bob may be made to Lesley University, 29 Everett Street, Cambridge, MA 02138. For condolences and directions please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 8, 2019
