MARKS, Robert F. Longtime Norwood resident, passed away on May 8, 2019. He was 78 years of age. Born in East Cambridge, he was the son of the late Alban and Louise (Gigante) Marks and the beloved husband of Roberta A. "Bobbie" (Grosse) Marks. Loving father of Michael V. Marks of Milton and Robert F. Marks, Jr. and his wife Kim of Newtown, CT. Cherished grandfather of Grady T., Michael G and Gemma V. Marks. Devoted brother of Connie Horne of Woburn and the late Alban, James and Johnny Marks, Mary and Florence Miano and Louise Burton. He is also survived by his dear sister-in-law Jackie Leonard of Norwood and many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and many dear friends. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, May 14th at 9:30am from the Gillooly Funeral Home, 126 Walpole Street (Rte. 1A), NORWOOD, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30am at St. Timothy's Church, Norwood. Interment will be private. Visiting Hours will be held on Monday from 4:00-7:00pm at the funeral home. Memorial contributions in memory of Robert F. Marks may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio Street, Suite 500, Chicago, Illinois 60611. Gillooly Funeral Home



