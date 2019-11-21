Boston Globe Obituaries
Holden, Dunn & Lawler Funeral Home
55 High Rock St
Westwood, MA 02090
(781) 326-0074
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Holden, Dunn and Lawler Funeral Home
55 High Rock Street
Westwood, MA
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Holden, Dunn and Lawler Funeral Home
55 High Rock Street
Westwood, MA
MCCARTHY, Robert F. Of Westwood, died November 19th, 2019. Beloved son of Alma A. (Perry) McCarthy of Westwood and the late Francis A. McCarthy. Loving brother of Donna M. McCarthy of Westwood and Lorraine McCarthy of Taunton.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours in the Holden, Dunn and Lawler Funeral Home, 55 High Rock St., WESTWOOD on Sunday, Nov. 24th from 2-5pm. A Funeral Service will be celebrated in the funeral home on Monday morning Nov. 25th at 10am. Interment at New Westwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Robert's memory to the . Holden-Dunn-Lawler

www.hdlfunerlhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 22, 2019
