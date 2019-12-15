|
McGEE, Robert F. "Bob" Age 77, of Medford, formerly of Winchester. Dec. 13, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Paula (Daniels) McGee. Loving father of Kristin M. Wasilewski and husband David of North Reading, and Alyssa J. McGee of Medford. Dear brother of John "Jack" McGee and late wife Marguerite, Donald "Donny" McGee and wife Anne, Daniel "Danny" McGee and wife Janet, Mary O'Connor and husband Paul, all of FL, and the late Walter McGee. Brother-in-law of Bill and Mary O'Brien of Lynnfield, Elaine Graham of Somerville, Joan Daniels of Charlestown and the late Billy Daniels. Cherished grandfather of Matthew and Juliet Wasilewski. Also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to gather at the Costello Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 18th, from 5-8, and again on Thursday, December 19, at 8AM, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, 155 Washington St., Winchester, at 9AM. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. Late veteran U.S. Navy. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's memory may be made to Tufts Medical Center, 800 Washington Street, Boston, MA 02111, www.tuftsmedicalcenter.org/give (Designation: Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy). www.costellofuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 16, 2019