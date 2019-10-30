Boston Globe Obituaries
ROBERT F. MCLAUGHLIN

ROBERT F. MCLAUGHLIN Obituary
McLAUGHLIN, Robert F. Of Revere, on October 29th with his family by his side, just 3 days before his 89th birthday. Devoted husband of Frances P. "Phyllis" (O'Hara) McLaughlin of Revere. Loving father of John R. McLaughlin and wife Danae of Saugus, Scott A. McLaughlin and wife Kathie of Melrose, Stephen M. McLaughlin and fiancée Becky Tamburino of North Billerica and the late Robert McLaughlin. Cherished grandfather of Ryan McLaughlin and wife Katie of Melrose, Kaci L. McLaughlin of San Marcos, CA and Christen M. McLaughlin of Danvers. Dear brother of Mary Connolly of Florida & the late Alfred McLaughlin & George McLaughlin. Also lovingly survived by his niece Karen Santilli of Revere and many other loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Family & friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rt. 107), REVERE on Saturday, November 2nd from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. A Funeral Service will follow the Visitation in the Funeral Home at 1:15 p.m. Interment is private. Parking available in lot left of the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 or to the Home for Little Wanderers, Development Dept., 271 Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02115-9849. Late Korean Conflict US Army Veteran. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 31, 2019
