MULLEN, Robert F. Age 83, of Exeter, formerly of Lowell, MA, passed June 12, 2019. Born in Lowell, November 18, 1935, son of the late Henry F. and Madeline A. (Sullivan) Mullen. Beloved husband to Patricia A. (Casey) Mullen. Keith Academy in 1954. Lowell Catholic School. Army veteran. Co-owner Agresti's restaurant in Westford, MA. Leaves wife Pat, daughter Kathie Agresti and husband Frank of Seabrook, NH, son Shawn Mullen and wife Lisa of Windham, NH, grandchildren, Christopher and Paige Agresti and Sadie and Conor Mullen and his sister, Rosemary Costello and her husband, Kevin, nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours: Visitation 3-8 PM on Monday, June 17, 2019, Remick & Gendron Funeral Home – Crematory, 811 Lafayette Rd., HAMPTON, NH. Mass 10 AM Tuesday, St. Elizabeth Church, 1 Lowell St., Seabrook Beach, NH. Burial will be private. Visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Bob's complete obituary, to sign his tribute wall or for other information.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 14, 2019