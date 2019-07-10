Boston Globe Obituaries
ROBERT F. (BFD RET.) MURPHY

MURPHY, Robert F. (BFD Ret.) Of West Roxbury, formerly of Brighton, passed away peacefully on July 8, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Teresa E. (Considine). Loving father of Robert F. Murphy, Jr. of Norfolk, Stephen M. Murphy and his wife Patricia of San Francisco, and Timothy J. Murphy and his wife Lisa of Dracut. Grandfather of Lauren Murphy of Norfolk, Ryan Murphy of FL, Conor Murphy, Brandon Murphy, Tess Murphy and Jake Murphy all of San Francisco, Devin Murphy, Lorelie Murphy, and Shelagh Murphy, all of Dracut. Brother of Virginia Burke of Ashland and the late John, George, William, Richard, Joseph "Warren" and Paul Murphy and Mary "Edith" Allen, Helen Downey, Marjorie Burns and Barbara Sullivan. US Navy Veteran WWII and formerly served as Vice President of the Boston Firefighters Union Local 718. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to join the family for Robert's Burial in the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne on Thursday, July 18th at 1:00pm. For guestbook www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on July 14, 2019
