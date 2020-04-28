|
PAPE, Robert F. Age 72, of Asheville, of complications from Parkinson's Disease. Bob, as he was known to many, was a sports enthusiast whose first job was as sports reporter in Monroe, NY. As a Bureau Chief for the Ottaway Newspaper chain in the Massachusetts Statehouse, he covered the campaigns of Ted Kennedy and Mike Dukakis and four Olympics, earning multiple awards for his reporting. He retired with his wife, Elizabeth Clark Pape, to Asheville, NC in 2011. Bob was an avid fisherman, bowler, photographer and cross-country skier. He enjoyed Red Sox season tickets and seldom missed a Patriots or Celtics game on TV. He was active in the Parkinson's Support Group of Asheville. In addition to his wife of 50 years, he leaves his son Jonathan Clark Pape and grandson Simon Atticus Pape of Dedham, MA and his sister Susan Pape Earl of Groveport, OH. Contributions to in his name are appreciated.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 1, 2020