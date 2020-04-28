Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Asheville Mortuary Services Inc
89-B Thompson Street
Asheville, NC 28803
828-254-0566
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT PAPE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT F. PAPE


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT F. PAPE Obituary
PAPE, Robert F. Age 72, of Asheville, of complications from Parkinson's Disease. Bob, as he was known to many, was a sports enthusiast whose first job was as sports reporter in Monroe, NY. As a Bureau Chief for the Ottaway Newspaper chain in the Massachusetts Statehouse, he covered the campaigns of Ted Kennedy and Mike Dukakis and four Olympics, earning multiple awards for his reporting. He retired with his wife, Elizabeth Clark Pape, to Asheville, NC in 2011. Bob was an avid fisherman, bowler, photographer and cross-country skier. He enjoyed Red Sox season tickets and seldom missed a Patriots or Celtics game on TV. He was active in the Parkinson's Support Group of Asheville. In addition to his wife of 50 years, he leaves his son Jonathan Clark Pape and grandson Simon Atticus Pape of Dedham, MA and his sister Susan Pape Earl of Groveport, OH. Contributions to in his name are appreciated.

View the online memorial for Robert F. PAPE
Published in The Boston Globe on May 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Asheville Mortuary Services Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -