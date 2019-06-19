|
PETCHELL, Robert F. Of Milton, formerly of South Boston, after a period of declining health on June 18, 2019. Beloved husband of Melissa (Hamilton) Petchell for 35 years. Loving and devoted father of Nicholas and Corridon Petchell of Milton. Son of the late Robert and Marilyn (Sheehan) Petchell. Brother of Kathleen Dixon of Norton and the late Cynthia and Donald. Cherished son-in-law of Helen and the late Andrew Hamilton of Milton. Bob leaves a large and extended family and many wonderful friends all of whom loved him dearly. Longtime friend of Bill W. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Elizabeth's Church, Milton, Saturday, June 22 at 10:00 am. Visiting Hours at Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Ave., EAST MILTON SQUARE, Friday, 4-8 pm. Interment Milton Cemetery. Late United States Navy Veteran. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's memory may be sent to Milton High School, c/o Athletic Director Ryan Madden, 25 Gile Rd., Milton, MA 02186, for the purchase of new high school baseball team uniforms. For information and directions, www.dolanfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 20, 2019