PIEPIORA, Robert F. Of West Peabody, formerly of Lynn, age 78, died May 16. Husband of Catherine (Gallo) Piepiora, father of Mary Rogul and her husband Emerick of Arlington and Robert Piepiora, II and his wife Paula Johnson of West Peabody, grandfather of Michael and Jessica Piepiora and Alex and Nathan Rogul. Visiting Hours will be Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 5-7PM in C.R. Lyons & Sons Funeral Directors, 28 Elm St., DANVERS SQUARE. A Funeral Service will follow at 7PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mr. Piepiora's name may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. For full obituary, directions, or to leave a condolence, please visit www.LyonsFuneral.com C.R. Lyons & Sons Funeral Directors 28 Elm St., Danvers 978-777-7900 LyonsFuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 19, 2019