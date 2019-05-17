Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
C.R. Lyons & Sons Funeral Directors
28 Elm Street
Danvers, MA 01923-2802
(978) 777-7900
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT PIEPIORA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT F. PIEPIORA

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ROBERT F. PIEPIORA Obituary
PIEPIORA, Robert F. Of West Peabody, formerly of Lynn, age 78, died May 16. Husband of Catherine (Gallo) Piepiora, father of Mary Rogul and her husband Emerick of Arlington and Robert Piepiora, II and his wife Paula Johnson of West Peabody, grandfather of Michael and Jessica Piepiora and Alex and Nathan Rogul. Visiting Hours will be Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 5-7PM in C.R. Lyons & Sons Funeral Directors, 28 Elm St., DANVERS SQUARE. A Funeral Service will follow at 7PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mr. Piepiora's name may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. For full obituary, directions, or to leave a condolence, please visit www.LyonsFuneral.com C.R. Lyons & Sons Funeral Directors 28 Elm St., Danvers 978-777-7900 LyonsFuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of C.R. Lyons & Sons Funeral Directors
Download Now