ROBERT F. RICCIARDONE
RICCIARDONE, Robert F. Lifelong resident of Malden, Aug. 25, 2020. Loving companion of Marcia Nelson. Former husband of the late Valerie (Goldsmith) Ricciardone. Son of the late Pasquale & Angelina (Maccioli) Ricciardone. Loving father of Aimee Ricciardone & her former husband Robert Schopp of Malden, April Ricciardone & her wife Bonita McAllister of Malden & Beth Ricciardone & her husband David Cone-Gorham of Brooklyn, NY. Dear brother of Anthony Ricciardone & his wife Janet of FL. Cherished grandfather of Alissa & Conner Schopp, Angelina & Isabella Ricciardone, & Dominic, Eliot, & Simone Gorham. Funeral from the A. J. Spadafora Funeral Home, 865 Main St., MALDEN, on Saturday, August 29th, at 9:00am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in Saint Joseph's Church, 770 Salem St., Malden, at 10:00am. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Friday from 4-8pm. Interment will be in Forest Dale Cemetery, Malden. In lieu of flowers, donations in Robert's memory may be made to St. Vincent De Paul Society, c/o St. Joseph Church, 790 Salem St., Malden, MA 02148. For directions & guestbook, www.spadaforafuneral.com Spadafora Funeral Home 781-324-8680


Published in Boston Globe from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Aj Spadafora Funeral Home
AUG
29
Funeral
09:00 AM
Aj Spadafora Funeral Home
AUG
29
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Saint Joseph's Church
Funeral services provided by
Aj Spadafora Funeral Home
865 Main Street
Malden, MA 02148
(781) 324-8680
