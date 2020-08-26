RICCIARDONE, Robert F. Lifelong resident of Malden, Aug. 25, 2020. Loving companion of Marcia Nelson. Former husband of the late Valerie (Goldsmith) Ricciardone. Son of the late Pasquale & Angelina (Maccioli) Ricciardone. Loving father of Aimee Ricciardone & her former husband Robert Schopp of Malden, April Ricciardone & her wife Bonita McAllister of Malden & Beth Ricciardone & her husband David Cone-Gorham of Brooklyn, NY. Dear brother of Anthony Ricciardone & his wife Janet of FL. Cherished grandfather of Alissa & Conner Schopp, Angelina & Isabella Ricciardone, & Dominic, Eliot, & Simone Gorham. Funeral from the A. J. Spadafora Funeral Home, 865 Main St., MALDEN, on Saturday, August 29th, at 9:00am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in Saint Joseph's Church, 770 Salem St., Malden, at 10:00am. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Friday from 4-8pm. Interment will be in Forest Dale Cemetery, Malden. In lieu of flowers, donations in Robert's memory may be made to St. Vincent De Paul Society, c/o St. Joseph Church, 790 Salem St., Malden, MA 02148. For directions & guestbook, www.spadaforafuneral.com
Spadafora Funeral Home 781-324-8680