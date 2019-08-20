Boston Globe Obituaries
WALSH, Robert F. "Robby" IV Age 19, of Winchester, died August 18, 2019. Beloved son of Margaret A. (Russo) Walsh and the late Robert F. "Bob" Walsh of Winchester. Dear brother of Tracy McCormick. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to gather at Costello Funeral Home, 177 Washington St., WINCHESTER, on Friday, Aug. 23 from 6-8PM, and again on Saturday at 9AM, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, 155 Washington St., Winchester at 10AM. Burial will follow in Wildwood Cemetery, Winchester. www.costellofuneralhome.com

