FANDEL, Robert Of Concord, MA, formerly of Norwell and Hingham, died May 14, 2020. Bob grew up in Quincy and Milton. He played football and ran track for Milton High School, graduating in 1951 upon which he attended the College of the Holy Cross. Bob graduated in 1955 with a BA in Economics and went on to serve in the Marines for 2 years. While working full time for General Dynamics negotiating contracts, Bob attended and graduated from Suffolk Law School. For 30+ years, he worked as a Public Defender, first in Suffolk County and for the final 20 years running the Plymouth County Office. He had a fantastic reputation for treating everyone equally and providing the best representation possible. Bob's mentees credit him for their personal growth as attorneys. Upon his retirement in 1992, one of his young lawyers called him a Mensch, a true and accurate honor.
Bob loved golf, tennis, travel, New England Sports, and especially his family. Beloved husband of 55 years to Elizabeth (Hegner) Fandel, also originally of Milton. Beloved father-in-law to Robert Fandel and Tracy Fandel of Easton, MA, Kimberly (Fandel) Connolly and Daniel Connolly of Ashburn, VA, and Melissa (Fandel) Coffey and John Coffey of Acton, MA. Loving grandfather to Ryan and Sarah Connolly and Andrew and William Coffey. He was preceded in death by his 3 siblings, George Fandel, Ruth (Fandel) Rudenauer and Anne (Fandel) Casper.
Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather at this time with Bob's family and friends, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 781.335.0045 to have your message added. A private family memorial will be held on May 22, 2020 with a "Celebration of Life" to be planned at a future date when it is "safe" for Bob's extended family and friends to gather. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Bob may be made to the Greater Boston Food Bank https://www.gbfb.org
Published in The Boston Globe on May 21, 2020