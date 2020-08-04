|
|
FITZGERALD, Robert Robert G. "Sandy" FitzGerald Jr., 72, of North Andover, passed away peacefully while surrounded by family on Sunday, August 2. Sandy was diagnosed with cancer last year until recurrence and declining health suddenly took it's toll. Born in Newton on May 11, 1948, he was a son of the late Robert "Bobby" and Elizabeth "Betty" FitzGerald. He grew up in Weston and later graduated from Franklin & Marshall College and earned his MBA from Suffolk University. Sandy was extremely driven and successful in his sales career as a Regional Account Manager for EBP Supply Solutions of Tewksbury. He modestly won many sales awards over the years for his performance. Sandy enjoyed his daily adventures, racking up miles visiting countless restaurants and accounts. He started and ended his long days at the office and loved his work family and customers. For those who knew Sandy well, he was an easy going, warm hearted man who loved making others laugh with his antics and witty remarks. He was an avid cook who selflessly prepared delicious meals for his loved ones to enjoy. He also had a passion for fishing, golf, weather, Boston sports, attending local sports games, and above all else, weekends in Popham Beach, Maine with his dear family. Sandy will be remembered as a loving and dedicated husband to Beverly FitzGerald of 33 years and an amazingly devoted father to his son, Robert "Chip" FitzGerald III and daughter, Ashley Rao, son-in-law, Mark Rao, and precious granddaughter, Presley and granddog, Brewski. Sandy forever had an incredible bond with his sister, Ellie and her husband, Reynold "Buddy" Brown of Winchester and his inseparable twin brother, Duncan and his wife, Cindy FitzGerald of Wayland. Sandy is also survived by his sister-in-law, Lynne Effron of Danvers, brother-in-law, Jeff and his wife, Cheryl Demers of Shrewsbury, and several nieces and nephews; Lisa and her late husband Joe D'Alessio of Reading, Greg and Leah Brown of Andover, Whitney Largura of Neptune Beach, Florida, Todd and Spencer FitzGerald, Matt and Brooke Demers, Mike and Jill D'Alessio, and Jackson and Lily Brown, who Sandy all loved so much. Family and friends are invited to Calling Hours on Monday, August 10, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Conte Funeral Home, 17 Third Street, NORTH ANDOVER, MA 01845. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 10 a.m. in St. Michael's Church, 196 Main Street, North Andover, MA 01845. For online condolences, please visit www.contefuneralhomes.com In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Cerebral Palsy Foundation at donate.cerebralpalsyfoundation.org or to Mass General Hospital Cancer Center, 55 Fruit Street, Boston, MA 02114.
View the online memorial for Robert FITZGERALD
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 6, 2020