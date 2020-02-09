Boston Globe Obituaries
ROBERT FRANCIS DUNN Sr.

ROBERT FRANCIS DUNN Sr. Obituary
DUNN, Robert Francis Sr. Of Salem, MA, passed away on February 8th, 2020 at the North Shore Medical Center, Salem. Robert is survived by his loving wife Linda J. Dunn (McCarthy) and his children, Kimberly Coneeny, Robert Dunn, Jr. and Paulette Dunn. He was predeceased by his parents, Richard and Regina (Lamelin) Dunn and his daughter, Lisa Coneeny.

Visiting Hours will be held on Wednesday, February 12th at the Murphy Funeral Home, 85 Federal Street, SALEM, MA, from 4-7 PM, with a Funeral Service starting at 7 PM. For more information or online guestbook, please call 978-744-0497 or visit

www.murphyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 10, 2020
