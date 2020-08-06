Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Stanton Funeral Service
786 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-3838
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 10, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Stanton Funeral Service
786 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA 02472
ROBERT FRANCIS "BOB" HORGAN


1954 - 2020
ROBERT FRANCIS "BOB" HORGAN Obituary
HORGAN, Robert Francis "Bob" Age 65, of Waltham, MA, passed away peacefully on August 5, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born in Somerville on November 27, 1954, and was the son of the late Daniel and R. Anne Horgan. He leaves behind his wife Donna Horgan of Waltham, his children, Joe Horgan and his wife Jennifer of Waltham, Robert Horgan and his wife Ashley of Sudbury, Jaime Douglas and her husband Kevin of Waltham and his beloved grandchildren, Elle, Adam, Jett, Parker, Rylee and Jordyn. He also leaves behind his loving sisters, Mary Wiebel of Georgia, Trisha Shaw of Hopkinton, Kathryn Tolan of Belmont and Joan Horgan of Belmont, as well as many nieces and nephews. Bob grew up in Belmont, moved to Waltham in 1980 and raised his children there. He was a dedicated fan and spent all of his free time at hockey games cheering on his sons and sitting through hours of dance recitals. He was very proud of his children and their accomplishments. Robert dedicated his career to the railroad for 40 years, following in his father's footsteps. He was known and looked up to by many as a leader and a role model on the job. In his retirement, he enjoyed riding his Harley, going to the beach and spending time with his grandchildren. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Stanton Funeral Home, 786 Mt. Auburn St. (Rt. 16), WATERTOWN, on Monday, 4-8 P.M. Covid-19 precautions will be observed.

Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 9, 2020
