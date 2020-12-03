1/
ROBERT FRANCIS HOWARD
HOWARD, Robert Francis Robert Francis Howard, of Cummaquid, 91 years old, died on November 18, 2020, at Cape Cod Hospital, of pneumonia associated with lung cancer.

Bob was born in Norwood, MA, the youngest of three boys. He attended Boston Latin and graduated from Boston College in 1951. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict and was stationed in Iceland as a 1st Lieutenant in a field artillery battalion. He was honorably discharged in 1953. Bob then married Maureen Dallahan of Canton, MA. They lived in Canton until moving to the Cape upon their retirement. Bob was in the insurance industry and Rene was a schoolteacher. Bob and Rene were happily married for 62 years, until her death in 2019. Bob was an avid golfer and a popular and valued member of the Cummaquid Golf Club. While in Canton, he was a member of the Wampatuck Golf Club, where he won five Club championships, and in the course of his lifelong passion for golf he got four holes in one.

Bob is survived by twelve nieces and nephews and more than 18 grandnieces and nephews. The family remembers Bob as fun loving, open-minded, kind, interested in their lives, attentive and very generous. He will be sorely missed. His Interment will be on December 10, 2020 at 1pm at Cummaquid Cemetery. Social distancing will be maintained and the wearing of masks is required. Due to Covid-19, a Memorial Service will be planned for a later date. Contributions in his name can be made to the American Cancer Society. His family can be reached through Rosemary B. Orr, 33 Hickory Forest Drive, Hilton Head Island, SC 29926. For online guestbook, visit www.johnlawrencefuneralhome.com John-Lawrence Funeral Home

(508) 428-5704

Published in Boston Globe from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
John-Lawrence Funeral Home
3778 Falmouth Road
Marstons Mills, MA 02648
(508) 428-5704
