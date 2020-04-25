Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Brasco & Sons Memorial Chapels Inc.
773 Moody Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 893-6260
Graveside service
Tuesday, Apr. 28, 2020
12:00 PM
Calvary Cemetery
250 High Street
Waltham, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT MCDONALD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT FRANCIS MCDONALD Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT FRANCIS MCDONALD Sr. Obituary
McDONALD, Newton Fire Department Lieutenant Robert Francis Sr. (Ret.) Of West Newton. April 23, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Alice Catherine (Gallagher) McDonald. Devoted father of Robert F. McDonald, Jr. and his wife Judy (Quinlan) of Milford, Paul McDonald and his wife Elizabeth (McNamara) of Norwood, Michael McDonald and his wife Gail (Ellis) of Newton, William McDonald and his wife Toni (Whitson) of Newton, and Daniel McDonald and his wife Marina (Pavlotsky) of Walpole. Dear brother of the late Nancy Schinnick and Dorothy Lahey. Cherished grandfather of Victoria, Amanda, Caroline, McCala, Erin, Emily, Grace, Abigail, Madeleine, and Caden. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and extended family. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend graveside committal services with Military Honors on Tuesday, April 28th, at 12:00pm at the Calvary Cemetery, 250 High Street, Waltham. For the safety of those they love and care so much for, a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial in Celebration of Robert's Life will be held at Saint Bernard's Church when social distancing guidelines allow. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to Saint Bernard's Parish, 1523 Washington Street, West Newton, MA 02465. For complete obituary, directions and additional information please visit www.brascofuneralhome.com Brasco and Sons Memorial

Waltham 781-893-6260

www.brascofuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Brasco & Sons Memorial Chapels Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -