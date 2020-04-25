|
|
McDONALD, Newton Fire Department Lieutenant Robert Francis Sr. (Ret.) Of West Newton. April 23, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Alice Catherine (Gallagher) McDonald. Devoted father of Robert F. McDonald, Jr. and his wife Judy (Quinlan) of Milford, Paul McDonald and his wife Elizabeth (McNamara) of Norwood, Michael McDonald and his wife Gail (Ellis) of Newton, William McDonald and his wife Toni (Whitson) of Newton, and Daniel McDonald and his wife Marina (Pavlotsky) of Walpole. Dear brother of the late Nancy Schinnick and Dorothy Lahey. Cherished grandfather of Victoria, Amanda, Caroline, McCala, Erin, Emily, Grace, Abigail, Madeleine, and Caden. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and extended family. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend graveside committal services with Military Honors on Tuesday, April 28th, at 12:00pm at the Calvary Cemetery, 250 High Street, Waltham. For the safety of those they love and care so much for, a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial in Celebration of Robert's Life will be held at Saint Bernard's Church when social distancing guidelines allow. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to Saint Bernard's Parish, 1523 Washington Street, West Newton, MA 02465. For complete obituary, directions and additional information please visit www.brascofuneralhome.com Brasco and Sons Memorial
Waltham 781-893-6260
www.brascofuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020