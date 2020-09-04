1/1
ROBERT FRANCIS MELLO
MELLO, Robert Francis "Bob" Of Everett and Weymouth, formerly of South Boston and Dorchester, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on August 18, 2020 at the age of 90.

He was born and raised in South Boston and was one of eight children of the late Manuel and Mary (Rosendes) Mello. The last surviving sibling and beloved brother of the late Pvt. Arthur J. Mello who died on Omaha Beach on D-Day 1944; Helen Serino, Lucille Donovan, Ruth Mello, Emanuel C Mello, Ernest Mello and Donald Mello. Bob graduated from South Boston High School and served in the Army during the Korean War. He was a graduate of Suffolk University and attended Suffolk University Law School. He retired from Bradlees/Stop & Shop Companies after over 30 years of service.

He enjoyed traveling to Las Vegas, California, Myrtle Beach, as well as his frequent day excursions with his grandchildren to the local arcades and Friendly's.

He is survived by Joan (Manganiello) Mello and his four children, Robert Mello and his wife Kasia of Nassau, NY, Nanci Fabiano and her husband William of Weymouth, Susan Boyle and her husband Paul of Norwell and Keith Mello and his wife Danae of Amherst, NH. Loving Papa to Jillian, Isabelle, Samantha, Eowyn, Aidan, Keith, Danica, Kevin, Daniela.

A private Catholic service officiated by Father Stephen Boyle was held at McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home in NORWELL and he was laid to Eternal rest at the National Cemetery in Bourne, MA.

Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home
30 Central St
Norwell, MA 02061
(781) 659-2200
