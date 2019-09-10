Home

Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
9:30 AM
Temple Beth Shalom
670 Highland Ave
Needham, MA
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
Temple Beth Shalom
670 Highland Ave
Needham, MA
Interment
Following Services
Sharon Memorial Park
KATZ, Robert Frederick Age 80, of Newton Centre, September 10, 2019. Loving husband of 56 years of Sandra E. (Siders) Katz. Devoted father of Scott (Jill) Katz and Sharon (Peter) Kline. Proud grandfather of Griffin, Justin, Alyssa, Derek and Samantha. Robert was a graduate of Boston Latin School, Harvard University and Columbia University. Service at Temple Beth Shalom, 670 Highland Ave., Needham on Friday, September 13, 2019, at 9:30 am. Interment to follow at Sharon Memorial Park. Memorial observance will be held at Temple Beth Shalom following interment until sundown. Donations may be made in Robert's memory to the . Arrangements by Brezniak Funeral Directors – www.brezniakfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 11, 2019
