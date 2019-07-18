Boston Globe Obituaries
More Obituaries for ROBERT ARENA
ROBERT G. ARENA Sr.

ROBERT G. ARENA Sr. Obituary
ARENA, Robert G. Sr. Died peacefully Thursday, July 18, 2019 at his home in Billerica, MA, after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis and lung cancer. He was 74. Bob was born in Cambridge to Guy and Rose (Piacentini) Arena. He grew up in Watertown and Arlington. Bob is survived by his wife, Joan C. (Ellicott); three children, Robert, Jr. and his wife, Tammy, of North Chelmsford, Michael of Arlington, and Tracy West and her husband, Brian, of Billerica; four grandchildren, Cameron, Kyle, Taylor, and Jake; his brother, Stephen Arena and his wife, Deborah, of Waltham; his sister, Barbara Arena, of Woburn; eight nieces and nephews; and extended family and friends. He was predeceased by his parents, Guy and Rose Arena. Visiting Hours will be held Sunday, July 21, from 2-5 PM at Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home, 66 Concord Road in BILLERICA. A Funeral Mass will be held Monday, July 22, at 10:30 AM at St. Theresa's Church, 466 Boston Road. A burial will follow at Fox Hill Cemetery, 130 Andover Road. Memorial contributions may be made to the HealthWell Foundation at www.healthwellfoundation.org For directions, visit www.sweeneymemorialfh.com

Published in The Boston Globe on July 19, 2019
