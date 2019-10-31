|
BEANE, Robert G. "Bob" Of Reading, Oct 29. Husband of Diane (Salamone) Beane. Father of Robert G. Beane, Jr. & wife Jamie of Burlington and Brian C. Beane & wife Lauren of Saratoga Springs, NY. Brother of Leo F. Beane, Jr. & wife Connie of York Beach, ME, Ron Beane & wife Patti of Woburn and the late Roy Beane. Brother-in-law Bob Salamone & wife Julianne of Duxbury; and his grandchildren, Caroline, Leonardo, Vera, Ali, Peyton, Colin, and Lindsey; as well as many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, on Monday at 9:30am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Athanasius Church, 300 Haverhill St., Reading, at 10:30am. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the Funeral Home on Sunday, from 1-4pm. Interment, Lakeside Cemetery, Wakefield. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Family Fund, 75 Sylvan St., Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923, caredimensions.org or to the ,
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 1, 2019