Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Following Services
ROBERT G. FOTTLER

FOTTLER, Robert G. "Bob" Age 90, of Taunton, passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020 after a brief illness, surrounded by his loving family.

He is survived by his wife, Kathleen (Kenney) Fottler, his children, Jeffrey Fottler and wife Susan, Robin Riker and husband James, Shawn Viera and partner Steven, Beth Brown and partner Paul, Jennifer Beaulieu, and Katy Castle and husband Scott; his grandchildren, Richard, Joshua, Jennifer, Justin, Sarah, Jessica, Robert, Anthony, Joey, Katy, Kyle, Emily, Alex, Julie, and Claire; his great-grandchildren, Joey, Aaila, and Averie, with one on the way; his siblings, Mary (Roos), James and wife Marion and his several nieces and nephews.

His family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, February 7 th from 4PM to 7PM, immediately followed by a short Funeral Service at the Prophett-Chapman Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, 98 Bedford St., BRIDGEWATER. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute at 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02115 https://www.dana-farber.org/how-you-can-help/ways-to-give/ or the . For full obituary, visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 5, 2020
