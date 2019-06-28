|
|
HARTE, Robert G. Of Norwood, formerly of Brookline, on June 27, 2019. Born in Ballynahinch, Co. Down, Ireland. Beloved husband of Annie (Ward) Harte. Loving father of Noreen Shea and husband James of Franklin, John Harte of Stoughton and Robert Harte and wife Alison of Burlington, VT. Adored papa of Kelli, Emili, Kelsy, Tyler, Brady, Wyatt, Seth and Annie. Dear brother of Thomas Harte of Vancouver, Canada and Rosina DeBiase and Scranton, PA. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home, 376 Washington St., BROOKLINE, Tuesday morning, July 2nd at 9:10 followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Brookline at 10:00. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting Hours in the funeral home on Monday, July 1st from 4:00 – 7:00. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery.
Published in The Boston Globe from June 30 to July 1, 2019