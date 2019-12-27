Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
263 Main Street
Woburn, MA 01801
(781) 933-0400
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
263 Main Street
Woburn, MA 01801
More Obituaries for ROBERT HEITZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT G. HEITZ

ROBERT G. HEITZ Obituary
HEITZ, Robert G. Of Woburn, a lifelong resident of Winchester, and longtime summer resident of Maidstone, VT, died peacefully, Wednesday, December 25th, at the age of eighty-nine. Beloved husband of the late Bertha (Penney) Heitz. Loving brother-in-law of the late Alice E. Penney. Cherished father of Robert G. Heitz, Jr., his wife Joann of Andover, Debra Pierzynski, her husband Robert of Lowell and the late Donna Quilitzsch-Neil and the late Jayne Stevens of Brockton. Dear brother of Virginia Olson, her husband John of Wells, ME and the late Henry C. Heitz, Jr. of Winchester. Adored grandfather and great-grandfather and survived by several nieces and nephews. Bob was a longtime employee of Bonnell Ford in Winchester. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to Calling Hours, from 3–7 p.m., on Monday, December 30th, at the Lynch – Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, WOBURN. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Bob's honor to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781 - 933 - 0400
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 28, 2019
 Back to today's Obituaries
