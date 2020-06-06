|
HUGHES, Robert G. "Bob" Of Melrose, June 2, 2020, at age 81. Loving brother of the late George F. "Fred" Hughes, III. Also survived by his cousin Alexander Singers and his wife Dorothy of Watertown and goddaughter Jean Singers. Memorial Services will be announced when all may gather to honor, remember, and celebrate the life of Bob. For online tribute, or to express your condolences, visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com Life Celebration by Robinson Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on June 7, 2020