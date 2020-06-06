Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robinson Funeral Home
809 Main Street
Melrose, MA 02176
(781) 665-1900
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT HUGHES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT G. "BOB" HUGHES


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT G. "BOB" HUGHES Obituary
HUGHES, Robert G. "Bob" Of Melrose, June 2, 2020, at age 81. Loving brother of the late George F. "Fred" Hughes, III. Also survived by his cousin Alexander Singers and his wife Dorothy of Watertown and goddaughter Jean Singers. Memorial Services will be announced when all may gather to honor, remember, and celebrate the life of Bob. For online tribute, or to express your condolences, visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com Life Celebration by Robinson Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on June 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robinson Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -