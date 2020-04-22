|
HUTCHINSON, Robert G. "Hutch" IV Age 79, of Framingham and formerly of Weston, died peacefully on Friday, April 17, 2020 surrounded by his family and cats. Hutch was the loving husband of Jane (Annese) Hutchinson, his wife (or his "bride" as Hutch liked to call her) of 52 years, the greatest dad to Kristin O'Grady and husband Mike O'Grady of Framingham, Kimberly Hutchinson and husband Benjamin Tarlow of Wellesley, and Katie Hutchinson and cat Franky of Framingham, and the absolutely best grandfather of Samantha and Mimi Tarlow. He is also survived by his cousin Rufus "Buddy" Wilson and his family, and all his dear friends that he collected along the way. He was the son of the late Robert G. Hutchinson, III and the late Miriam (Wilson) Hutchinson and the brother of the late Miriam (Hutchinson) deCoursey. Hutch was the graduate of Weston High School class of 1958, and Paul Smith's College class of 1960. Following in his father's footsteps, Hutch was the longest running call firefighter at the Weston Fire Department, a total of 39 years! He ran his own one-man landscaping business (although he sometimes bribed his daughters into helping) and was no doubt the "unofficial mayor of Weston." You always got excited when you saw Hutch's Ford truck riding through town or when you were lucky enough to have a beer with him in the driveway. No matter if you had just met Hutch, or if you were a longtime friend, you were family to him and he was always there for you. He loved his Miller Lites, his truck, his annual steak-dinners with his girls, splitting wood, and just hanging around the fire station. Whether it was his shenanigans at Kelly Florist, fighting the fire at the Red Coach Grill, or a story about his family, he had a story for everything. Hutch was a role model, a comic, a teacher, a father, a husband, and a friend. A Celebration of Hutch's Life is forthcoming. Casual attire of work boots and plaid shirts are encouraged. Miller Lite will be served. Please email [email protected] for updates, as his celebration will not be held until we are all able to safely gather. Please also send along your favorite Hutch stories and your condolences. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Hutch's memory to the Weston Firemens Relief Association, 394 Boston Post Rd., Weston, MA 02493, or the Beth Israel Lahey Health at Home Hospice, One Arsenal Marketplace, Watertown, MA 02472. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the John C. Bryant Funeral Home of WAYLAND. For condolences and updated Funeral Services, please visit johncbryanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020