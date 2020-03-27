|
LAZZARO, Robert G. Of Walpole, formerly of Norwood, passed away on March 26, 2020 at the age of 95. Beloved husband of the late Mary J. (Kilduff) Lazzaro. Devoted father of Robert Lazzaro, Jr. and his wife Roberta of MD, Jean Lodge and her husband William of Walpole, Gerard Lazzaro and his wife Jane of Walpole, Paul Lazzaro and his wife Jane of Walpole, Carol Hopkins and her husband Joseph of East Walpole and Neil Lazzaro and his wife Lisa of Franklin. Brother of the late Everett Lazzaro. Cherished grandfather of 16 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Son of the late George W. and Edith J. (Davis) Lazzaro. Due to the virus, Burial will be private. At a later date, a Memorial Mass inviting all his extended family and friends will be held at St. Timothy's Church. A notice will be published in the Boston Globe with the date and time when the Mass is finalized. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to St. Timothy's Church, 650 Nichols Street, Norwood, MA 02062, or the . WWII US Navy Veteran. Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com
781-762-0482
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 28, 2020