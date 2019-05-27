|
|
McCOY, Robert G. Sr. May 25th of Malden. Devoted father of Robert G. McCoy, Jr., of Georgetown, Keri Pedersen of TX, and Amanda McCoy of Saugus. Former husband of Lynn (DeVincentis) McCoy of Peabody. Cherished brother of Timothy McCoy of Peabody and the late Patricia Peluso. Proud grandfather of Jaelynn, Mia, Sienna, Blake, Matthew, Jr., and Jaxson. Funeral Services will be held at the Weir-MacCuish Golden Rule Funeral Home, 144 Salem St, MALDEN, on Thurs., May 30th, at 11 AM. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Wed., May 29th, from 4 – 8 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Thomas J. DeVincentis Memorial Scholarship Fund, 39 Webster Street, Malden, MA 02148. For obituary and directions, www.weirfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 28, 2019