Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Solimine Funeral Homes
67 Ocean Street
Lynn, MA 01902
781-595-1492
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
9:00 AM
Solimine Funeral Homes
67 Ocean Street
Lynn, MA 01902
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Thomas Aquinas Church
Nahant, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT MORSE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT G. "BOB" MORSE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT G. "BOB" MORSE Obituary
MORSE, Robert G. "Bob" Of Nahant, age 47, Construction Inspector for MBTA, STV, Inc., Gannett Fleming, and Patrick Engineering. Husband and best friend of Christin (Spillane), father of Abbey and Sam, son of Gerard and Ellen Morse, brother of Kerry Pitrowski and her husband Joseph, son-in-law of Shirley Spillane. Funeral on Friday at 9:00AM from the Solimine Funeral Home, 67 Ocean Street (RTE1A), LYNN, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00AM in St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Nahant. Burial in Greenlawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Thursday, 4:00PM-8:00PM. Donations in his memory may be made to , 78 Liberty Street, Danvers, MA 01923. Complete obituary, directions and guestbook at www.solimine.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Solimine Funeral Homes
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -