|
|
MORSE, Robert G. "Bob" Of Nahant, age 47, Construction Inspector for MBTA, STV, Inc., Gannett Fleming, and Patrick Engineering. Husband and best friend of Christin (Spillane), father of Abbey and Sam, son of Gerard and Ellen Morse, brother of Kerry Pitrowski and her husband Joseph, son-in-law of Shirley Spillane. Funeral on Friday at 9:00AM from the Solimine Funeral Home, 67 Ocean Street (RTE1A), LYNN, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00AM in St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Nahant. Burial in Greenlawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Thursday, 4:00PM-8:00PM. Donations in his memory may be made to , 78 Liberty Street, Danvers, MA 01923. Complete obituary, directions and guestbook at www.solimine.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 8, 2020