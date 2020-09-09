NOSKY, Robert G. "Bob" Of Hyde Park, formerly of Queens, NY, September 5, 2020. Beloved husband of Sue (Guerin) from Doolin, Co. Clare. Loving father of Robert and his wife Melissa of Norton, Michael and his wife Lisa of Dedham, and Tara Ponder and her husband Chris of Merrimack, NH. Devoted Papa of Steph and Austin Nosky; Katie Ingram and her husband Craig, Michael, Shawn and Scott Nosky; and Aidan, Keegan, Owen, and Oisin Ponder. Late US Navy Veteran Vietnam War. Lifelong fan of the Yankees. Interment at Mass. National Cemetery will be private. For guestbook www.gormleyfuneral.com
