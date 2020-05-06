Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Campbell Funeral Home
525 Cabot Street
Beverly, MA 01915
(978) 922-1113
Funeral service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT RICHARDSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT G. RICHARDSON


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT G. RICHARDSON Obituary
RICHARDSON, Robert G. Age 82, of Beverly, died April 29th at Beverly Hospital after a short illness. Husband of the late Christine M. (Esty) Richardson, with whom he shared 45 years of marriage. Born in Salem, Massachusetts, February 13, 1938, son of the late Gordon T. Richardson and Gertrude I. (Black) Richardson. Graduate of Beverly High School, Burdett College (Boston) and attended Northeastern University (Boston) and Merrimack College (Andover). Employed by the South Essex Sewerage District for 22 years; the last 5 years as WWTF Superintendent. He was also employed by Camp Dresser & McKee for 20 years, as an Operations Specialist/Construction Inspector, retiring from that position in the year 2000. A David S. Lynch Fund Trustee for 14 years and a Lynch Park Advisory Committee member, as well. He was a member of the Dane Street Congregational Church; having served as a Deacon, Christian Senior Youth Group Advisor, Treasurer of the Cub Scout Pack 2 and Scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop 2. He was a member of the Beverly Youth Soccer Program and, with his late wife, were co-founders of the Beverly High School Soccer Boosters Club. He was a Life Member of Liberty Lodge of Masons in Beverly. He spent his summers on Long Lake in Naples, Maine and his winters in Bonita Springs, Florida. He was a jazz/swing music enthusiast and loved reading novels. He is survived by a devoted companion and longtime friend, Joan Fairbank of Beverly; a daughter, Deborah of Massachusetts; a daughter, Julia of Vermont; a son, Scott of Colorado; a son, William of Vermont; a son, David of Massachusetts; and a son, Marc of Indiana; fourteen grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a grandson, David R. Richardson and a brother, David G. Richardson. Funeral Services will be private. Arrangements by the Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot St., BEVERLY. In lieu of flowers; those who wish, may make memorial contributions to the Church in the Cove, 167 Hale St., Beverly, MA 01915. Information, directions, condolences at www.campbellfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Campbell Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -