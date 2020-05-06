|
RICHARDSON, Robert G. Age 82, of Beverly, died April 29th at Beverly Hospital after a short illness. Husband of the late Christine M. (Esty) Richardson, with whom he shared 45 years of marriage. Born in Salem, Massachusetts, February 13, 1938, son of the late Gordon T. Richardson and Gertrude I. (Black) Richardson. Graduate of Beverly High School, Burdett College (Boston) and attended Northeastern University (Boston) and Merrimack College (Andover). Employed by the South Essex Sewerage District for 22 years; the last 5 years as WWTF Superintendent. He was also employed by Camp Dresser & McKee for 20 years, as an Operations Specialist/Construction Inspector, retiring from that position in the year 2000. A David S. Lynch Fund Trustee for 14 years and a Lynch Park Advisory Committee member, as well. He was a member of the Dane Street Congregational Church; having served as a Deacon, Christian Senior Youth Group Advisor, Treasurer of the Cub Scout Pack 2 and Scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop 2. He was a member of the Beverly Youth Soccer Program and, with his late wife, were co-founders of the Beverly High School Soccer Boosters Club. He was a Life Member of Liberty Lodge of Masons in Beverly. He spent his summers on Long Lake in Naples, Maine and his winters in Bonita Springs, Florida. He was a jazz/swing music enthusiast and loved reading novels. He is survived by a devoted companion and longtime friend, Joan Fairbank of Beverly; a daughter, Deborah of Massachusetts; a daughter, Julia of Vermont; a son, Scott of Colorado; a son, William of Vermont; a son, David of Massachusetts; and a son, Marc of Indiana; fourteen grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a grandson, David R. Richardson and a brother, David G. Richardson. Funeral Services will be private. Arrangements by the Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot St., BEVERLY. In lieu of flowers; those who wish, may make memorial contributions to the Church in the Cove, 167 Hale St., Beverly, MA 01915. Information, directions, condolences at www.campbellfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 7, 2020