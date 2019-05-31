|
SCHULLER, Robert G. "Bob" Of Taunton, formerly of Walpole and Norwood, May 30, 2019, age 81. Beloved husband of Anne L. (Leach) Schuller. Loving father of Lauren A. Carlson of Taunton and Kristin L. Smith and her husband, Christopher, of Walpole. Cherished grandfather of Robert S. Carlson, James M. Carlson, Douglas M. Smith, Andrew C. Smith, and Casey A. Hussey and great-grandfather of Abigail J. Smith. Brother of John L. Schuller, Jr. and his wife, Lin, of Easton and the late Priscilla Fuller. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Bob's Life Celebration on Wednesday from 4 to 8 PM in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, WALPOLE. Funeral Services and Interment will be private at the request of Bob's family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 2, 2019