Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
(781) 272-0050
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT THOMPSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT G. THOMPSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT G. THOMPSON Obituary
THOMPSON, Robert G. Of Burlington, formerly of Reading and Winchester, Oct. 20. Beloved husband of Susan S. (Scott). Loving father of Matthew Thompson & his wife Bernice of Spencer, Cheryl Foley & her husband Duncan of Mt. Vernon, NH, and Lynn Fitzgerald & her husband Dean of Rowley. Stepfather of Alan Page of Medford, Jeffrey Page of Burlington, and Brian Page of Haverhill. Brother of Richard Thompson & his wife Marlene of Londonderry, NH, and the late Lois Souza & her late husband Clark. Also survived by 9 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. A Visitation will be held at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 10 St. Marks Rd., Burlington on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 11 a.m. to noon. Followed by a Funeral Service at noon. Refreshments will be served at the church hall following the service. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Robert's name may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association, 72 E. Concord St., Boston, MA 02118 or www.apdaparkinson.org/community/massachusetts/ways-to-give-ma/donate/ or the Veterans Affairs, 200 Springs Rd., Bedford, MA 01730. For directions, obituary & online guestbook, see www.saintmarksburlington.org or www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
Download Now