THOMPSON, Robert G. Of Burlington, formerly of Reading and Winchester, Oct. 20. Beloved husband of Susan S. (Scott). Loving father of Matthew Thompson & his wife Bernice of Spencer, Cheryl Foley & her husband Duncan of Mt. Vernon, NH, and Lynn Fitzgerald & her husband Dean of Rowley. Stepfather of Alan Page of Medford, Jeffrey Page of Burlington, and Brian Page of Haverhill. Brother of Richard Thompson & his wife Marlene of Londonderry, NH, and the late Lois Souza & her late husband Clark. Also survived by 9 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. A Visitation will be held at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 10 St. Marks Rd., Burlington on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 11 a.m. to noon. Followed by a Funeral Service at noon. Refreshments will be served at the church hall following the service. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Robert's name may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association, 72 E. Concord St., Boston, MA 02118 or www.apdaparkinson.org/community/massachusetts/ways-to-give-ma/donate/ or the Veterans Affairs, 200 Springs Rd., Bedford, MA 01730. For directions, obituary & online guestbook, see www.saintmarksburlington.org or www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 23, 2019