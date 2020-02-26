Boston Globe Obituaries
GALARDI, Robert "Bob" Of Nahant, formerly of Revere and Swampscott, passed away on February 25, 2020 at the age of 70. Beloved son of Sophie (Rizzo) Galardi of Revere and the late Guy. Devoted father of Eric Galardi and wife Kim of Marblehead, Marc Galardi and wife Olga of Swampscott, and their mother Ruthann (Dunphy). Cherished grandfather of Benjamin and Jack Galardi. Dear brother of Elaine Draper of Revere and Cheryl Dichappari of Burlington. Loving companion of Jacqueline Forster. Bob worked for the Carpenters Union, Local 33. In his free time, Bob was passionate about skiing with his family, and made many great memories on their weekend trips to Vermont. He will truly be missed by his family and friends. Funeral from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons - Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., REVERE on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 9:00am, followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Anthony's Church at 10:00am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. A Visitation will be held on Monday from 4:00pm to 8:00pm. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Vermont Adaptive Ski and Sport which enables youth and adults with disabilities to participate in adaptive sports. Donations may be made through their website: https://www.vermontadaptive.org/ways-to-give/ or may also be mailed to: PO Box 139, Killington, VT 05751. The checks should also note whose name the memorial is in. For guestbook, please visit www.buonfiglio.com Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno

Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 1, 2020
