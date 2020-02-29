|
|
WILKINSON, Robert Gardner MD Age 85, formerly of Hingham and Cataumet, passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020, surrounded by his family. Bob was born in 1934 in Dorchester, Massachusetts, and was the only son of the late Kenneth and Catherine (Roddy) Wilkinson. He attended Boston Latin School and Boston College before earning his M.D. at Tufts University. Married in 1961 to Marilyn Curley, they had six children. After medical school, Bob entered the Army and spent three years in Frankfurt, Germany. Upon returning from Germany, Bob and his family settled down in Hingham. He worked tirelessly as a Radiologist at South Shore Hospital for forty years, making countless friends and many golf partners. Bob had a love of all things sports, from being a pitcher at Boston College to becoming a member of the Boston Park League Hall of Fame. He passed his love for sports along to his kids and grandchildren and was often a fixture at fields, rinks, and gyms across the South Shore and beyond. Bob was a toy train enthusiast and also loved the ocean, spending many summers at Nantasket and Cape Cod. Throughout his life, he traveled with his wife and family to places such as Egypt, the Holy Land, South America, Alaska, and all across Europe. Dr. Wilkinson is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Marilyn (Curley); his son, Robert Wilkinson, Jr. and his wife Roberta of Canton; his daughter, Mary Leonard and her husband John of Pembroke; his daughter, Colleen Shaw and her husband Harold of Norwell; his daughter, Catherine Duggan of Canton; his daughter, Bridget Fernquist and her husband Peter of Hingham; and his daughter-in-law, Cheryl Wilkinson of Scotch Plains, NJ. He was predeceased by his son, John Wilkinson, in June of 2019. He also leaves behind a legacy of twenty grandchildren. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Visiting Hours on Tuesday, 4-8 PM in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, SOUTH WEYMOUTH at 809 Main Street (Rt. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Immaculate Conception Parish, Weymouth at 12 PM on Wednesday, March 4th. Services will conclude with interment at St. Paul's Cemetery, Hingham. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Bob's name may be sent to The , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 or via See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 1, 2020