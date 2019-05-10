GARVEY, Robert Age 88, of Cohasset, passed away peacefully on May 2, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Ann (Donahue) and loving father of Scott Garvey of Cohasset and Point Judith, Rhode Island and Jean Downey and her husband Joseph of Duxbury. Longtime companion of Louise Walter of Weymouth. Brother of Irene Kocher of Hyde Park and the late Richard "Dickie" Garvey, Ann Sutton, John "Jackie" Garvey, Mary Elliott, and Helen Rogers. Beloved Papa to Caiden and Jillian Downey and dear "Uncle Bobby" to many nieces and nephews.



Mr. Garvey was a United States Air Force veteran, serving during the Korean War. Following the war he worked for the Central Intelligence Agency and decades later, he delighted in telling funny stories from the cold war espionage days. While studying at the Wentworth Institute of Technology, he was recruited by IBM, where he met his wife, Ann. He was proud of his work on the development of the Sage Defense System, a groundbreaking IBM-USAF project. Following IBM, he worked for Sperry Rand and MIB as a computer systems network manager. Bob took up golfing upon retirement and spent many hours on the course with Louise. He enjoyed tooling about in his 1989 red Reatta and passed the keys over to his cherished grandson Caiden, for his 17th birthday. Bob is also survived by his beloved tabby cat Einstein, whom he declared "the smartest cat on earth."



Family and friends are invited to Celebrate Bob's Life on Monday, May 13, 2019, from 4-7pm in McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home, 160 S. Main St. (across from St. Anthony Church), COHASSET, MA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at 10 am in St. Anthony Church, Cohasset. Inurnment Cohasset Central Cemetery, Cohasset, followed by a luncheon at The Cohasset Harbor Inn. In lieu of flowers, donations to honor Bob may be made to The Pat Roche Hospice Home c/o NVNA, 120 Longwater Drive, Norwell, MA 02061. For an online guestbook, please visit www.mcnamara-sparrell.com 781.383.0200 Published in The Boston Globe on May 11, 2019